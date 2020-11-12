Starr County to extend shelter in place order until December 7

Starr County announced their plan to extend the current shelter in place order for an additional month.

With Texas reaching over 1 million reported infections on Wednesday and the holiday season approaching, the county said the order will stay in effect until Dec. 7.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he is working with the Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon, who is advising people to keep following the safety precautions.

“The main thing I've mentioned is keep wearing the face covering, the social distancing, the groups of no larger than 10,” Judge Eloy Vera said. “50% capacity on all businesses and buildings and of course try and stay at home as much as people can."

