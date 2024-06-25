State advocacy group turns in petition to change McAllen city charter

A state advocacy group wants McAllen to change their city charter

On Monday, Ground Game Texas delivered a petition to the city to limit campaign donations to $500.

The petition, which had more than 5,000 signatures, also asks to give residents the ability to put their own proposed policies up for a vote, and the ability to take elected officials out of office

The organization says they hope to reduce corruption, and get more people involved in local government.

“I think that this can really help encourage people with what's going on in our local politics and encourage them to be more involved,” Ground Game Texas Campaign Manager Karen Salazar said.

The organization is asking the city to place the proposed changes on the November 2024 ballot.

McAllen did not want to comment on the petition, but the city did acknowledge they received it.