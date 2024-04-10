State investigating strange smell near Mission neighborhood
The state is now investigating the strange smell that was coming from a former quarry site in Mission
Residents living downwind from a property off of Abram and Western roads say it's been an ongoing problem.
RELATED STORY: Residents continue raising concerns over burning smell from property near Mission
The property is an old gravel pit. Officials with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 said it also used to be an old garbage dump.
The state's Attorney General's Office will now be looking into the matter. Channel 5 News has reached out to the office for more information, but have yet to receive any comment.
More News
News Video
-
CCSO: Three people arrested, accused of safekeeping stolen vehicles awaiting export into...
-
Harlingen VA office to distribute free food to veterans
-
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips to manage diabetes
-
Annual Causeway Run hits 40-year milestone
-
Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacists explains pre-diabetes, how to lower the...