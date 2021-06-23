x

STC to pay students' outstanding balances

4 hours 29 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, June 22 2021 Jun 22, 2021 June 22, 2021 10:10 PM June 22, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Thousands of Valley college students are now debt-free. 

The South Texas College Board of Trustee voted to pay the outstanding balances of nearly 3,500 students, using pandemic-relief money. 

The relief is for students with unpaid balances from last fall and spring semesters, according to officials. 

The college plans to spend more than $1.9 million to wipe out those accounts and give students a clean slate. 

School representatives will directly notify students with qualifying accounts. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days