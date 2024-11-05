STHS Edinburg to serve as polling location on Election Day

Registered voters in Hidalgo County will be able to cast their ballot at South Texas Health System Edinburg for the first time.

It’s part of Hidalgo County’s polling place program.

The hospital serving as a polling location will allow patients, their families, and hospital staff to cast their ballot.

The polling location at 1102 W. Trenton Rd. is open to the community.

“The RGV has a powerful voice, and we want to be able to be a good resource for the community so that we can get out and encourage everyone to vote no matter where they are,” STHS CEO Lance Ames said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.