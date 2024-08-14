STHS helping prepare Valley residents for parenthood with baby expo

South Texas Health Systems wants to help prepare people who are expecting or thinking of having a baby.

STHS is hosting the second annual Baby Bump and Beyond Expo. STHS Marketing Director Tom Castaneda sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and gives details on all the resources and information the expo will have to help Rio Grande Valley residents prepare for parenthood.

The Baby Bump and Beyond Expo is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at the Maternity Center in Edinburg.

For more information, click here.