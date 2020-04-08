STHS offer virtual training for rehabilitation patients’ families

WESLACO – South Texas Health Systems is offering virtual training to family members of patients being discharged from the hospital.

Health professionals told CHANNEL 5 NEWS in-patient rehabilitation is a vital part of a patient’s recovery and discharge.

Therapists and nurses train family members and patients on daily living exercises. Everything from brushing their teeth to combing their hair.

Relatives can download the Zoom app for the training or go to a designated area outside of a STHS facility where an electric tablet will connect to a nurse or therapist.

Watch the video above for more information.