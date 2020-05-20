STHS sees backlog in medical procedures due to virus fear, highlights new safety precautions

Gov. Greg Abbott placed coronavirus patients as top priority at hospitals when emergency orders were initially issued. Only emergency operations were allowed to happen.

However, for the last few weeks, elective procedures were ordered to resume, but not enough patients are going on with their postponed procedures.

Matt Malinak, chief operations officer at South Texas Health System in Edinburg, says there is a backlog of about eight weeks on surgeries. He says people are scared to go into hospitals and risk COVID-19 infection.

