Storm floods Harlingen streets, forces businesses downtown to close

5 hours 22 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, May 19 2021 May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 10:05 PM May 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

Heavy rainfall caused parts of Harlingen to flood on Wednesday. While most of the water was gone by the evening, some areas experienced severe flooding.

The storm forced several businesses in Harlingen’s downtown district to close for the day.

