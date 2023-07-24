Strange light in the sky caused by SpaceX rocket launch in Florida

A strange light was seen in the sky on Sunday night across the Rio Grande Valley.

That light was caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The light event is called a Twilight Phenomenon.

The phenomenon occurred when exhaust particles from the rocket launch reached the stratosphere and mesosphere and getting hit by sunlight.

The Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Sunday at 8:50 p.m., according to SpaceX.