Strange light in the sky caused by SpaceX rocket launch in Florida
A strange light was seen in the sky on Sunday night across the Rio Grande Valley.
That light was caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The light event is called a Twilight Phenomenon.
The phenomenon occurred when exhaust particles from the rocket launch reached the stratosphere and mesosphere and getting hit by sunlight.
The Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Sunday at 8:50 p.m., according to SpaceX.
