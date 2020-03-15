Students, staff to be allowed to use UTRGV resources during spring break extension

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced an extension of its spring break. When classes resume, instruction will be online.

Students and staff were told Thursday no classes would take place at either campus the week of March 16 – 20, with courses to resume March 23.

On Friday, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in a release, all students and staff can still attend both campuses and use all campus resources as long as social distancing measures are practiced, recommended for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Student employees are also expected to report to work on March 16.

View UTRGV’s full statement.

Watch the video above for more information.