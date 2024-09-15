Suicide awareness walk held in Primera

Dozens of people showed up in Primera on Saturday to shed light on a problem they said most people don't talk about.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline received over 600 thousand calls in the month of July. The Foundation for Suicide Prevention says mental health struggles are prevalent even in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It's a topic that is not often talked about, that they are walking kind of brings the community together in healing,” Juleanty "Jules" Esquivel said.

It’s healing that came at a much-needed time for Brianna Quiroga, who lost loved ones three years ago.

“In 2021, I had two people take their lives one week apart,” Quiroga said. “At that time it was really hard, I didn't really understand the why behind it."

While navigating her grief, Quiroga found purpose at the Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I got to meet other people who had the same story… not the same story, but felt the same grief,” Quiroga said.

It’s a grief that fuels Quiroga to keep raising awareness about the signs people should look out for at home.

“Giving away their items or personal belongings — especially stuff that has a significant value to them — saying goodbye which may not make sense because you are thinking, 'why are they saying bye? I am going to see them the next day, “Quiroga said.

According to the National Suicide Hotline, at least two people take their lives every hour in Texas.

Click here to make a donation to the Rio Grande Valley Walk, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Watch the video above for the full story.