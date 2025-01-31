Sullivan City councilmember arrested in connection with narcotics investigation

Sullivan City Councilmember Place 4 Ruben Villalon was one of three people arrested in a long-term narcotics investigation, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they executed two separate search warrants in Sullivan City on Friday as part of the investigation. During the searches, investigators discovered illegal narcotics at both locations.

According to the sheriff's office, three people were arrested as a result of the warrants. They were Villalon, 45-year-old Jose Alonzo Galaviz and 30-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez, who was arrested on an aggravated assault warrant.

All three individuals were taken to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.