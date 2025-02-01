Sullivan City councilmember arraigned on drug charges

Sullivan City Councilmember Place 4 Ruben Villalon was arraigned on Friday for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Villalon was one of three people arrested following two separate search warrants as part of a long-term narcotics investigation.

The sheriff's office said the warrants were executed on Friday at the 200 block of Bluebird Street and the 500 block of El Pinto Road in Sullivan City.

Villalon and 45-year-old Jose Alonzo Galaviz were arrested on narcotics warrants for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. They also faced an additional charge due to the cocaine discovered at both locations, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the third suspect, 30-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was charged with possession and also arrested on a warrant for aggravated assult.

Villalon was arraigned on two charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and issued a $200,000 bond.

Galaviz and Rodriguez are scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.

Galaviz faces four counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and Rodriguez is facing a charge of possession of marijuana and aggravated assault.