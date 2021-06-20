Summer ’21: First responders gear up for heat advisory

Sunday marks the first official day of summer, and with temperatures rising, it’s important to remember to stay safe while out in the heat.

Health officials recommend avoiding staying outside for an extended period. Spending too much time in the sun can put you at risk of experiencing heat exhaustion, cramps, or even a heat stroke.

Deputy Chief of Flight Operations Cris Cisneros says a few signs to look out for when it comes to heat-related illnesses are:

• Dizziness

First responders in the Rio Grande Valley are gearing up for an influx of heat-related emergencies.

“We’re going to get them in the back of the ambulance in a cool environment and immediately start to cool them down,” Cisneros said. “Start an IV, start giving them fluids, and transport them rapidly to the hospital.”

Health officials say keep in mind, under sweltering conditions, children and pets are at risk if left inside vehicles, even while the air conditioning is on.

Local first responders recommend wearing loose and light color clothing, applying cooling packs on your wrists, and avoiding the sun between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Experts say the critical factor is to avoid the heat, if possible; if not, health professionals recommend taking frequent breaks to stay hydrated.