Surfers 'paddle out,' circle up in memory of George Floyd

4 hours 3 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 June 05, 2020 7:17 PM June 05, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - Surfers around the world held large and small memorials on the water in honor of George Floyd. The so-called paddle-out events Friday were organized by a group called Black Girls Surf to draw attention to the police killing of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last week. More than 200 surfers took to the water in Santa Monica, California, where they formed a massive circle past the waves and chanted Floyd's name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer.

