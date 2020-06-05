Surfers 'paddle out,' circle up in memory of George Floyd
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - Surfers around the world held large and small memorials on the water in honor of George Floyd. The so-called paddle-out events Friday were organized by a group called Black Girls Surf to draw attention to the police killing of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last week. More than 200 surfers took to the water in Santa Monica, California, where they formed a massive circle past the waves and chanted Floyd's name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases across Valley due to slow turnaround of results
-
Officials waiting for coronavirus test results for inmates, staff at Willacy County...
-
Peaceful protest against police brutality in McAllen draws Valley residents of all...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Las Vegas Cafe
-
UPDATE: Police arrest man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw