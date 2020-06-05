Surfers 'paddle out,' circle up in memory of George Floyd

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - Surfers around the world held large and small memorials on the water in honor of George Floyd. The so-called paddle-out events Friday were organized by a group called Black Girls Surf to draw attention to the police killing of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last week. More than 200 surfers took to the water in Santa Monica, California, where they formed a massive circle past the waves and chanted Floyd's name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer.

