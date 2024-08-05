Suspect accused of firing up to 100 rounds at McAllen residence issued $95K bond

The man accused of firing up to 100 rounds at a McAllen residence has been arraigned and charged, according to court records.

Ponciano Garcia Jr., 37, was charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant.

A judge issued Garcia a $95,000 bond, according to court records.

The incident occurred on August 1 at the 300 block of Gumwood Avenue.

Police said they heard gunfire coming from a metal shed at the property and saw Garcia open the door and "appeared to reach for a suspected weapon." This caused an officer to fire at Garcia, but missed him.

Officers used pepper gas and made entry into the shed, placing Garcia under arrest.

Police said an investigation determined at least 51 rounds, and up to 70 to 100 rounds, were fired at the location.