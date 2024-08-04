Suspect allegedly steals Brownsville ambulance, drives it into Mexico

An unknown suspect allegedly stole a Brownsville ambulance and crossed it into Mexico, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police said they responded to an emergency call at the 2000 block of International Boulevard at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

They said the suspect had complained of abdominal pain and requested to be transported to the hospital. The suspect then "unexpectedly" jumped into the driver's seat of the ambulance and sped away from the scene.

According to police, the suspect drove the ambulance towards the international border, where he crashed into barriers before crossing into Matamoros, Mexico.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is still under investigation.