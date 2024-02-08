Suspect arraigned in fatal Alamo stabbing

Christopher Lee Soto. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 42-year-old man was officially arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday, months after allegedly stabbing the woman police say he was living with.

Christopher Lee Soto was arrested following the Oct. 30, 2023 stabbing death of Brittany Kay Ireland.

Ireland was found dead with lacerations to her neck in a mobile home at the Acacia RV & MH Park — located at 89 East Bus. 83 in Alamo.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, police responded to a mobile home in reference to a “deceased male subject” who was later identified as Soto. Soto was found unresponsive and had blood all over his clothing, but still showed vital signs, the complaint added.

Police later found Ireland lifeless in a bedroom in the same mobile home, with a “large open wound” in her neck.

The indictment states Soto stabbed Ireland with a knife.

Police contact Ireland’s mother — Sheila Ireland — who said she facetimed her daughter days before her murder.

“Sheila Ireland stated that Brittany had stated that she feared [Soto],” the complaint said, adding that Sheila also heard her daughter tell Soto to “stop that and it was all in his head.”

According to the complaint, Sheila Ireland also told police her daughter had talked about “Satan,” and that she saw him “run outside of their residence.”

Court records show Soto has a court hearing set for March 11.