Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man in the hand in San Benito

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a man in the hand.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a residence in San Benito on Wednesday. They made contact with the victim, who said he was stabbed in the hand by 25-year-old Jose Eleazar Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum was immediately detained for investigation.

The sheriff's office said deputies began gathering witness statement and collecting evidence at the scene, including surveillance footage.

The deputies were able to prove that Rosenbaum arrived at the location and began arguing with the victim and other individuals, accusing them of stealing his knives, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said as the argument was going on, Rosenbaum pulled out a "switch-blade style knife" and lunged at the victim, attempting to stab him in the stomach. The victim was able to react by blocking the attack, resulting in him getting stabbed in the hand instead.

Other individuals at the location managed to separate Rosenbaum and the victim until deputies arrived.

Rosenbaum was placed under arrest and taken to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is pending arraignment.