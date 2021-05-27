Suspect in Cameron Park murder investigation arrested, sheriff says

A suspect in an ongoing Cameron Park murder investigation was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested in connection with the death of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo, whose body was found in Cameron Park on May 21.

Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle were the only media outlets on the scene and have exclusive video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED COVERAGE