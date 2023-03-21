Suspect in shooting near Edinburg turns himself in

A 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting near Edinburg that happened last week turned himself in to authorities, according to a news release.

Oscar Ivan Ortiz was identified as the man the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said shot at a residence near Edinburg, according to a news release.

Ortiz was turned over by his attorney Tuesday to the office of Justice of Peace Jason Pena, a news release stated.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in shooting near Edinburg identified

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded Thursday to the 3600 Block of Alamo Road in reference to a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had no injuries, but this residence had several bullet holes, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

The victim “reported a man driving a maroon car arrived at his house and shot several times towards his residence,” the news release stated. “Deputies searched the area for the male suspect, but he was not located.”

Ortiz was identified as the shooter via witness statements and physical evidence, the release stated.

Ortiz was arraigned on a charge of deadly conduct and had his bond set at $30,000.