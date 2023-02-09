Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder
A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail.
Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged in McAllen Homicide Case, 5th Still at Large
Arevalo and four other suspects were accused of shooting and killing Bazan while trying to rob him.
