Suspect vehicle identified in auto-pedestrian crash north of Palmview

Photos of the suspect vehicle the Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Photo credit: DOS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition, according to a news release.

The crash happened on Monday at around 7:40 p.m. on La Homa Road north of 2-Mile Line Road north of Palmview, a DPS news release stated.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic passenger car traveling northbound on La Homa Road stopped and got off his vehicle to secure a jug of water from the backseat, according to DPS.

An older model tan Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, DPS said.

The unidentified pedestrian was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle has damage to the right front side. Anyone with any information on the driver of the vehicle is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety at 956-565-7600.