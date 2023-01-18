Suspected drunk driver facing multiple charges in crash that killed Mission mother

A suspected drunk driver is facing multiple charges after a 37-year-old woman was killed in a crash, according to the Mission Police Department.

According to Mission police Investigator Art Flores, the mother succumbed to her injuries at the scene Monday, and her husband and two of her children remain hospitalized.

A Mission police officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of East Solar Drive at around 12:46 a.m. when the officer noticed a gray 2004 GMC driving southbound on Mayberry Road traveling at a “high rate of speed,” Flores said.

The officer made a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver saw the GMC “disregard” a red light at the intersection of Mayberry Road and W. Griffin Parkway, where it collided with a silver 2015 Ford Explorer, Flores said.

The vehicle had a family of five, Flores said. The mother was killed in the crash, while her 42-year-old husband remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim’s children, two teen boys and one teen girl between the ages of 14 and 19, were also injured in the crash. The teen girl underwent surgery for undisclosed injuries, while one of the brothers was hospitalized with a head injury.

The older teen brother, who was driving the vehicle, did not require to be hospitalized, Flores added.

The suspect fled on foot after the crash and was found at around 6 a.m. in the area of Conway Avenue and W. Griffin Parkway, where he was detained and hospitalized in stable condition, Flores said.

Once he’s medically cleared, the suspect will be identified and be arraigned on charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident, Flores said.