Tampa Bay takes on Dallas with 2-1 series lead

By The

Associated Press



Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 5-2.

The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 against non-conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 29 points. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.