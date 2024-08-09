Tax free weekend underway across the Rio Grande Valley

Texas’ annual tax-free holiday kicked off at midnight Friday on school supplies.

As long as each item is under $100, shoppers won’t be charged with sales tax.

Some of the items you can save on are clothes, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies. The sales tax weekend runs through Sunday, Aug. 11.

“If it's an item of clothing that you can wear in class or to school or to work every day, that's going to be tax –free,” Kevin Lyons, a spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, said. “If it's a specialized item — like a cleat or a track shoe… that is not tax-free."

There are no limits on the number of items you can buy.

The Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets in Mercedes is hosting a back to school bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, for shoppers to take advantage of the holiday.

The Texas Comptroller's Office estimates shoppers will save about $143 million dollars in state and local sales taxes this weekend.

For a full list of qualifying items, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.