Taylor Swift tribute concert to honor Lady Panthers softball team

The Weslaco High School softball team continues their victory tour after winning the 6A State Championship back in June.

The team was in Houston on Tuesday watching an Astros game when they were featured on the jumbotron and were recognized for their championship victory.

The Lady Panthers are the first Rio Grande Valley softball team to win state.

Now a Taylor Swift tribute concert is scheduled to celebrate the Lady Panthers on their success. The concert is scheduled for July 17 at the Bert Ogden Arena. It is free to the public.