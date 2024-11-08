Team Brownsville voices concern over future services following Trump's win

A non-profit organization tasked with helping asylum seekers says they're concerned over the future of their services.

Team Brownsville helps migrants with food, clothes and shoes after they're processed through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Every migrant who gets assistance made appointments through the CBP one app.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump harshly criticized the app during his Presidential campaign. Through the app, nearly 1 million people have entered at land crossings with Mexico since January 2023.

“We don't know whether they will be turned around or whether they will be not allowed to continue with an asylum process, and so we have a lot of uncertainty right now,” Team Brownsville Co-founder Andrea Rudnik said.

Team Brownsville said they’re helping around 300 migrants a day, and that their operations will continue.