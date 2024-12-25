Teen gives out gifts to South Texas Health System Children's patients
Santa is not the only one spreading Christmas cheer, so is a former patient at South Texas Health System Children's.
Isaac Garza, 15, spent his weekend dropping off hundreds of toys, books and other gifts to patients.
The drop-off is part of Garza's month-long Angels Toy Drive. It's an organization he created nine years ago.
"I really hope this toy drive brings joy to the patients, because I know how it feels being at a hospital bed for days," Garza said. "The toys can help get their mind off of it."
Garza was able to collect more than 1,600 gifts this year.
More News
News Video
-
Mission police give tips to prevent thefts after the holidays
-
Fireworks ban in effect in Starr County amid dry conditions
-
Prescription Health: Salvage Hifu: Saving the prostate after recurrence
-
Teen gives out gifts to South Texas Health System Children's patients
-
Rio Grande City to test water after major pipe burst
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball