Teen gives out gifts to South Texas Health System Children's patients

Santa is not the only one spreading Christmas cheer, so is a former patient at South Texas Health System Children's.

Isaac Garza, 15, spent his weekend dropping off hundreds of toys, books and other gifts to patients.

The drop-off is part of Garza's month-long Angels Toy Drive. It's an organization he created nine years ago.

"I really hope this toy drive brings joy to the patients, because I know how it feels being at a hospital bed for days," Garza said. "The toys can help get their mind off of it."

Garza was able to collect more than 1,600 gifts this year.