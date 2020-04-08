Texas abortion clinics try again to undo ban during outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Abortion providers in Texas are again trying to reopen for some women amid the coronavirus pandemic. Planned Parenthood and other clinics told a judge Wednesday they're now only seeking to allow abortions in some cases after a federal appeals court sided with the state's ability to ban abortions during the outbreak. Texas bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Similar legal fights are being waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.