Texas AG’s office seeking to investigate Catholic Charities RGV

The Catholic Charities of The Rio Grande Valley is defending itself as the Texas Attorney General’s Office attempts to launch an investigation into the non-profit to look for any signs of human smuggling.

The attorney general's office says it's following the governor's request to look for any signs that the non-profit, and others like it, broke the law.

A hearing was held Wednesday in Edinburg as attorneys for both the AG and Catholic Charities RGV made their arguments.

In order to launch the investigation, the attorney general is seeking approval from the judge for a deposition — an in person interview under oath — with a member of Catholic Charities RGV.

The attempt to launch the investigation comes as the Associated Press reports Texas is widening investigations into aid organizations along the U.S.-Mexico border over claims that nonprofits are helping migrants illegally enter the country.

Attorneys for the AG’s office say they're doing this after the governor stated an "influx" of nonprofits at the border are illegally providing transportation to migrants. The attorneys also said their office has "broad power" to look into the operations of nonprofits, as they are created by the state of Texas.

In response, attorneys for Catholic Charities said there is nothing to suggest their staff is involved in smuggling, adding that they've operated at Anzalduas Park and assisted the city of McAllen in operating the migrant site there by providing food.

They also say the AG confused their organization with another called Catholic Charities USA, which they are not a part of.

Catholic Charities said they've provided over 100 pages of records and sworn written statements by the director of Catholic Charities of the RGV.

State District Judge Bobby Flores said he will take a week to review evidence and issue a ruling.

