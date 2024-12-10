Texas agriculture commissioner warns of fake pest control companies

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sidney Miller is warning people of an increase in fake pest control companies.

Complaints have more than doubled this year in the Ag department's South Texas region. They had seven complaints last year and 17 complaints this year.

They say unlicensed use of pesticides can be harmful to children and pets.

"We take this very seriously. I tell my people I don't need anybody's pets or children poisoned on my watch," Miller said. "The danger is when you have someone unlicensed, uneducated, applying pesticides, some of them are highly toxic and highly dangerous, especially if they're ingested or breathed in or a lot of them can be absorbed through the skin."

Miller says when hiring a contractor, to do several estimates, check references and ask for their license.