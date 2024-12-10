Texas agriculture commissioner warns of fake pest control companies
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sidney Miller is warning people of an increase in fake pest control companies.
Complaints have more than doubled this year in the Ag department's South Texas region. They had seven complaints last year and 17 complaints this year.
They say unlicensed use of pesticides can be harmful to children and pets.
"We take this very seriously. I tell my people I don't need anybody's pets or children poisoned on my watch," Miller said. "The danger is when you have someone unlicensed, uneducated, applying pesticides, some of them are highly toxic and highly dangerous, especially if they're ingested or breathed in or a lot of them can be absorbed through the skin."
Miller says when hiring a contractor, to do several estimates, check references and ask for their license.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Apps that make holiday shopping easy
-
Message in a bottle from Florida found on South Padre Island beach
-
Texas agriculture commissioner warns of fake pest control companies
-
Tuesday is the last day to donate to Tim's Coats
-
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: Cooler in the evening, windy, temps in the...
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...