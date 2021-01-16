Texas Civil Rights Project launches anti-border wall construction mail campaign

The Texas Civil Rights Project started a mail campaign in hopes to get President-Elect Joe Biden to commit to stopping border wall construction.

So far, the organization has signed up 5,000 people to send postcards to Biden, reminding him of his pledge to do just that.

Happening now: #RGV community organizers are projecting a message over the McAllen Federal Courthouse: "In this court of injustice, hate rules. #NoBorderWall." The critique is a response to the decisions made there that allowed Trump to take border residents' land for the wall. pic.twitter.com/x9xWYlPIII — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) January 16, 2021

The organization also calls on Biden to cancel all remaining wall contracts so that pending construction will never happen, either.

The group says it would be an important step to help the Rio Grande Valley heal.

“The border wall in itself is tied to so many things," said Marianna Wright of the Texas Civil Rights Project. “It is a symbol of our nation’s failure to enact meaningful, lawful immigration reform.”

Existing wall contracts are said to contain termination deals that allow them to be broken, but Biden hasn't said, exactly, what he will do about them.

Next week, the Texas Civil Rights Project is planning more events to get to get the presidents’ elect’s attention in advance of Inauguration Day Wednesday.