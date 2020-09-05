x

Texas Department of Transportation warns against drinking and driving

Saturday, September 05 2020
By: Marisol Villarreal

The Texas Department of Transportation is sharing a familiar reminder on Labor Day Weekend: Don't drink and drive.

Drunken drivers caused 382 car crashes, which killed 12 people and seriously injured another 55 people, during the Labor Day holiday weekend in 2019, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.

"Every time we think about a holiday, we think about something that's fun — that's enjoyable with family," said Octavio Saenz, the spokesman for the Department of Transportation. "Unfortunately, we also have to consider the issue of drinking and driving, which always happens to pop up."

