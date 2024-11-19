Texas land commissioner offers 1,400 acres in Starr County to Trump for ‘deportation facilities’

Photo credit: Texas General Land Office

The Texas General Land Office is offering President-Elect Donald Trump the over 1,400 acres of Starr County property it recently acquired, according to ABC News.

The property near Rio Grande City would be used for construction of “deportation facilities,” according to a letter obtained by ABC News.

On Oct. 29, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham originally announced her office acquired the property for border wall construction.

"My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history," Buckingham wrote in the letter to Trump.

In 2023, Commissioner Buckingham declared Fronton Island — a 170-acre island located in the middle of the Rio Grande near the city of Roma — as state property to clear it out and patrol the area as part of Operation Lone Star.

“I am committed to using every available means at my disposal to gain complete operational security of our border,” Buckingham stated in the letter.