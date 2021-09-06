Texas Land Commissioner Surveys Flood Damage

WESLACO – Texas Land Commissioner Geoge P. Bush made a visit to the Rio Grande Valley to survey damages caused by the recent flooding.

He met with displaced flood victims in Starr, Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties.

The General Land Office is tasked with temporary and permanent housing for victims.

Bush says, “We're working hard right now with the governor's office to qualify as many homes and show the federal government that there was significant damage in order to need that aid.”

