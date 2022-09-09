Texas' 'Longest' Yard Sale Expands to Northern Communities

BROWNSVILLE – Texas’ longest yard sale is in its fourth year.

The event started in Brownsville to Hidalgo County. But this year the event will be stretching all the way north of San Antonio, including Blanco, Johnson City, Spring Branch and Bulverde.

“The goal is to start here in Brownsville and go all through the state of Texas,” says Felix Espinosa with the Brownsville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the main sponsor of the yard sale. “Because not only does it run through Texas but it actually goes all the way to Canada.”

There are no fees for those looking to set up yard sales.

The event will be held starting Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6.

Watch the video above to learn more about this event.