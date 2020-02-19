Texas man found guilty of killing officer, other man

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) - A jury has found a Texas man guilty of capital murder for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. Brandon McCall was charged with murder for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. Police called the shooting an ambush. A Collin County jury returned the verdict Wednesday after two hours of deliberations. The 28-year-old McCall faces death or life in prison without parole when he's sentenced. Defense attorneys acknowledged that McCall shot the men but said the killings were unintentional. During the trial, jurors were shown video of the moment Sherrard was shot.

