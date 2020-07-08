Texas Medical Association releases COVID-19 risk chart, local ICU director urges safety

So far, 31 coronavirus patients have reportedly died in Hidalgo County this week. Intensive care professionals in the Rio Grande Valley are overwhelmed working to save lives.

Local medical staff are doing all they can to keep COVID-9 controlled at hospitals. Dr. Juan Chavez, director of the ICU for South Texas Health System, explained with every passing day, it becomes more difficult. He wants the Valley community to do their part.

The Texas Medical Association released a chart listing low and high-risk activities during the pandemic. The list ranges from going to get your mail — low risk — to shopping at the mall — moderate — to going to a bar — high risk.

Dr. Chavez stressed now is not the time to risk exposure.

“Because if something happens and we get COVID and we need to go to the hospital, the hospitals are now in maximum capacity and diversion,” said Dr. Chavez.

Watch the video above for the full report.

View the chart released by the Texas Medical Association here.