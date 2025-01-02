Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Roma

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in the city of Roma, Channel 5 News has learned.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada confirmed the investigation was underway.

According to Estrada, the incident involved an officer with the Roma Police Department. The Rangers responded to the shooting on Monday, Dec. 30 shortly after 8 p.m., Estrada said.

Estrada did not provide additional details, and directed Channel 5 News to the Roma Police Department.

Channel 5 News has been reaching out to the Roma Police Department since Tuesday for details on what led to the shooting, but have not heard back as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.