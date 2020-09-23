Texas State Teachers Association survey reveals concerns about how school districts will handle in-person instruction

Many teachers in the Rio Grande Valley remain concerned about returning to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association revealed that many teachers don't think their school districts are ready for in-person instruction.

"And some don't even have enough hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and other safety equipment," said Linda Estrada, the vice president of the association.

The association posted a survey online, asking teachers about how their school districts are handling the pandemic.

Teachers and other employees at 135 school districts in Texas responded. In the Rio Grande Valley, teachers at the Brownsville Independent School District had the most concerns.

"What's at stake here is: Somebody's going to get sick," Estrada said.

Watch the video for the full story.