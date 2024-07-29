Texas State Technical College to offer free health services in Harlingen

It's always good to keep up with your health, whether it's getting screenings or important information about services.

Texas State Technical College in Harlingen is getting ready for a free community health event.

TSTC RN Program Team Lead Adrienne Reyes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the health services they will be offering at the event.

The Allied Health Community event is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 at the TSTC Cultural Arts Center, located at 1825 North Loop 499 in Harlingen.

For more information, contact Anna San Pedro via email at alsanpedro@tstc.edu.