Texas students urge education board to focus on inclusion over politics in social studies overhaul

Dozens of activists, parents and teachers rallied against proposed revisions to the social studies curriculum during current State Board of Education meetings outside the Barbara Jordan State Office Building in Austin on April 7, 2026. Kaylee Greenlee for the Texas Tribune

State officials, activists and educators have largely shaped public dialogue about Texas’ social studies overhaul, but young people added their voices to the conversation Tuesday, calling for instruction that includes diverse perspectives and challenges them to think critically.

The majority-Republican education board began last year to redesign Texas’ social studies standards, which outline what students need to learn by the time they graduate. The board plans to finalize the standards this summer, with classroom implementation expected in 2030.

Up to this point, a majority of the board has approved plans to center Texas and U.S. history in social studies while deemphasizing world cultures, world history and geography. A panel of nine advisers has helped guide the process, almost all of whom have no K-12 classroom experience in Texas and several of whom have ties to conservative activism. Critics say the panel has assumed full control of Texas’ social studies rewrite, undermining teacher expertise. Draft proposals of the social studies changes, critics argue, prioritize memorization over critical thinking and simplification over accuracy.

The students who testified before the State Board of Education on Tuesday, the first of four days of meetings in Austin, expressed disappointment in the overhaul — saying it focuses too heavily on Western civilization at the expense of other cultures, lacks historical perspective of people of color, and prioritizes Christianity over other major world religions.

They want to learn the good, bad and ugly aspects of history. They want to understand why things happened and how they connect to other events. They want the board to give parents and teachers more opportunities for input. They want the board to slow down and take more time to develop the standards. They want to eliminate political agendas. They want to feel seen.

“We know when something is being left out,” said Caiden Davis, a high school junior from Humble. “What we need from our schools isn’t a watered-down version of history. We need the truth even when it's uncomfortable, even when it challenges us.”

Instead of omitting perspectives, said Houston student Zayra Espinoza, Texas should “focus on supporting teachers, investing in students and ensuring classrooms remain spaces for learning, not political control.”

And students need to see their perspectives reflected in social studies, because “everyone deserves to be represented,” said sixth-grader Jomeyra Sharif.

“Schools should do more to promote equality, respect different cultures, and making all students feel included,” Sharif said, “so they can be proud to be American.”

The board will finalize the standards in June. Meetings have only grown more contentious as the deadline moves closer.

Democrats have sought honest depictions of slavery and the historical contributions of people of color. Republicans want to prioritize American exceptionalism and Christianity, criticizing Muslim Texans who testify in favor of Islam being depicted in lessons accurately and fairly. Teachers feel excluded, calling the process rushed and early proposals inadequate. Many feel political actors have assumed control of a process that should instead focus on educating students.

Students who spoke Tuesday, during a meeting that stretched beyond 12 hours, said they want social studies instruction to include more women, Hispanic and Black perspectives. They want to learn about African kingdoms. They want to know more about the Middle East.

When students are not challenged to do more than just identify and describe historical events, “that means less analyzing, less questioning, and less discussion,” said Gannon Davis Keener, a seventh-grader in Humble.

“I want to learn history in a way that challenges me to think, not just remember,” Keener said. “I respectfully ask that you slow down and allow teachers and parents a greater role in revising these standards to keep the level of thinking high so students can truly learn, understand and enjoy history.”

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.