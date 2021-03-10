The Children’s Bereavement Center of the RGV hosts Paella with a Purpose

HARLINGEN, TX- The Children’s Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley will be hosting Paella with a Purpose, to raise funds for the center.

The event will take place April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Historic Alonso Building 510 East St. Charles Street in Brownsville.

Tickets for the event are $150 per person and include paella, cocktails and live music. Tables of 8 to 10 are also available. There will also be door prizes and special donor opportunities.

For more information or to purchase tickets call Rubi Salinas at (956) 368-4065 or email rubi@cbc-rgv-.org