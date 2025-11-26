‘The problem isn’t solved:’ Mission woman raising concerns over broken manhole near her home

A Mission woman said she’s been trying to get the city to take action regarding a manhole near her home.

Idolina Hernandez lives on 4th Street near Conway avenue, and said that for the past year, a broken manhole is causing big problems in the area.

“If you go and look at that manhole right there, the top is not covering everything,” Hernandez said. “So the water comes out.

According to Hernandez, it smells like sewage in her home every time it rains. Her home is also prone to flooding, and she said she worries about rain water mixed with sewage reaching her home.

“We always have to protect our house with the wood planks we have and screw them in on the door on the outside so the water won’t come in,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she's called the city several times to report the problem.

City crews have shown up to clean the manhole. At one point, they left sandbags behind, but Hernandez said that's not enough.

In a statement with Channel 5 News, city officials said they consider the issue with the manhole to be resolved. The city said that the manhole was “partially clogged" due to grass, trash and debris causing a temporary overflow and odor.

The city said there is no structural issue with the manhole, and they've addressed the situation.

“The problem isn't solved," Hernandez said, adding that she believes she'll have the same issues with bad smells and dirty water if it floods again.

The city is asking people to avoid throwing lawn clippings and trash into storm drains and manholes to prevent flooding.

