'There's a shooter out there': San Benito woman hears standoff between authorities and aggravated robbery suspect

A San Benito woman is sharing her experience after she says she heard the standoff between an aggravated robbery suspect and multiple authorities Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Ricardo Avenue and Sam Houston in San Benito.

Carol, a San Benito resident, says she could hear shots being fired.

“Two police officers were at the back door and they told us, ‘Don’t go out in the front,’” Carol said. “They said, ‘Don’t go out in the front because there’s a shooter out there.’”

Carol and her husband were home when the standoff took place at about 2:30 p.m.

“I heard two different-- two or three, four gunshots and then a little bit later we heard a couple, three more,” Carol said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and later died at a hospital.

The incident actually started a couple of hours earlier, when Weslaco police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at a Cricket store off the expressway just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had tied up and robbed an employee at gunpoint, then took off in her car, described as a red Dodge Charger.

Police say she wasn't seriously hurt.

“She provided us valuable information that allowed us to be able to put out the regional message in a timely manner,” Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera said.

Shortly after they sent out that alert, just before 2 p.m., Weslaco police learned the Precinct 5 County Constable's Office was chasing a red Dodge Charger and that the driver was firing shots at them.

“The police were all there and obviously there were so many of them and it was like lined up," Carol said. "The SWAT team was here, too.”

Weslaco police confirmed Monday that the man who was shot was the same one involved in the aggravated robbery and car theft earlier.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old John McCommas of Harlingen, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating the officer-involved shooting.