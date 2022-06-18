'They can trust in me': Reinstated Donna police chief Gilbert Guerrero apologizes to residents in exclusive interview

Gilbert Guerrero has been reinstated as the city's top cop, according to Interim City Manager Frank Perez.

Guerrero will report back to the Donna Police Department on Monday, June 20.

The reinstatement comes after Perez fired Guerrero due to his alleged failure to act on threats made to students at Donna ISD.

RELATED: ‘I want my job back:’ Former Donna police chief speaks out after getting fired

According to a memo, Guerrero filed a notice of appeal on his termination on June 7.

According to the city's personnel policy, there is no appellate process from the decision of the city manager. Perez says he considered Guerrero's appeal as a request for consideration of the termination notice.

RELATED: Donna police chief fired over lack of response on school threats, interim city manager says

"I believe everybody is in agreement that the matters which prompted the personnel action taken were and continue to be, matters of utmost importance and priority, namely, the safety of our children and all citizens in the Community," Perez stated in the memo. "In my reconsideration, I have taken into account the matters contained in your letter of June 7th, your long tenure and career as a law enforcement officer as well as the fact that you enjoy the confidence of your department personnel."

A special city council meeting Thursday evening to reinstate Guerrero was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle on Friday, Guerrero apologized to Donna residents.

"I really want to apologize to the people of Donna for bringing such--to me, it was bad publicity to the city of Donna," Guerrero said. "I want to tell them that I'm there and they can trust in me. That I'm doing my job and I want to tell them that I will continue to work with the commissioners, the mayor, and the city manager to move forward."