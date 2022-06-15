‘I want my job back:’ Former Donna police chief speaks out after getting fired

Donna’s former top cop is speaking out after he was fired from his position as police chief.

Donna Interim City Manager Frank Perez confirmed Monday that police Chief Gilbert Guerrero was fired due to the police chief's failure to act on threats made toward students at Donna ISD last month.

Guerrero said during a protest that he responded to the threats in a timely manner – and that he wants his job back.

“I want my job back because I think I was terminated wrongfully,” Guerrero said. “I was terminated wrongly by the city manager that’s being directed by a city councilman."

The threats led to the arrest of two minors and two 17-year-old students, who were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez says Guerrero didn't act on the threats and ordered his officers not to pursue the anonymous caller's tips. Instead, it was concerned officers who pursued the tip which led to the arrest of the four individuals, Perez said.

The former chief says he has the backing of three of his former police officers who released statements supporting his claims of responding to the threats.

“Supposedly the guy, the investigator, walks in with information and says ‘Hey, I got a tip sir,’” Guerrero recalled. “This is exactly what I said, I said, ‘Go check with the school and see if their traffic go talk to them so you can work together.’ That’s it."

Two of the statements were given to the interim city manager.

“What they’re claiming about me stopping, it never happened,” Guerrero said. “It just was a pretext they’re trying to do to get rid of me."

Perez did not respond to a request for comment.

The Donna city council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss reinstating Guerrero as police chief.