Donna city council meeting to discuss reinstatment of police chief rescheduled after no-shows

A special city council meeting in Donna to discuss the reinstatement of police Chief Gilbert Guerrero was canceled Thursday evening due to a lack of quorum.

Only two out of the five members of the council showed up.

Interim City Manager Frank Perez did not comment on the meeting.

"I will not make any comments regarding his dismissal," Perez said as he left the meeting Thursday. "All of that is privileged information, personnel information. I will not discuss that."

On Monday, Perez released a statement saying Guerrero was fired because he allegedly failed to act on threats made toward students at Donna ISD last month.

Guerrero protested that action on Tuesday, saying in part that he wants his job back.

On Thursday, the former chief's supporters said the city manager's action was an overreach.

Perez says under the city charter, the city council can't reinstate employees who were hired by him. He says the former chief can appeal.

“He’s got to grieve first, file a grievance, if he doesn’t agree with the decision we made," Perez said. "From there on, we take it up to possibly court if we have to.”

Mayor Rick Morales and councilmember Richie Moreno were present Thursday to discuss what was scheduled.

"The only thing that bothers me is that there was no due process whatsoever," Moreno said. "I think we would have a remedy with that. We go through the due process."

When asked what due process would look like, Moreno suggested bringing in a third-party to investigate what happened and then decide from there.