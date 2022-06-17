Donna city council meeting to discuss reinstatment of police chief rescheduled after no-shows
A special city council meeting in Donna to discuss the reinstatement of police Chief Gilbert Guerrero was canceled Thursday evening due to a lack of quorum.
Only two out of the five members of the council showed up.
Interim City Manager Frank Perez did not comment on the meeting.
